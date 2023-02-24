In celebration of Black History Month, Off the Clock is featuring local, black-owned small businesses.

Located in Lancaster, Pickles with Attitude is a family-run shop owned by Lynette Baker. Lynette was already known for her seafood gumbo but decided to expand her business by selling flavor-infused pickles. She’s now up to 100 different flavors, from sweet options like Kool-Aid and various fruit varieties, to spicy options such as taco fiesta ranch and garlic jalapeno. She’s even does booze-infused flavors like margarita and moscato.

You can visit Pickles with Attitude in the Sol Plaza Boutique Mall in Lancaster, or give them a call at (661) 951-9510. They do ship nationwide. You can also contact them on their Facebook or Instagram pages.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Feb. 24, 2023.