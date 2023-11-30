This holiday season, you can give the gift of a shark encounter, and help protect them and the ocean in the process. It’s part of Shark Allies’ Ally Encounters Program.

Shark Allies is a Southern California-based non-profit dedicated to the conservation of sharks and the ocean. It advocates and educates about sharks. It also lobbies for laws that stop shark finning and the sale and trade of fins that go to markets where they are consumed in shark fin soup.

Shark Allies is teaming up with tourism outfitters around the world for its Ally Encounters Program.

If you want to help the cause, but aren’t interested in an encounter, you can still help by shopping in Shark Allies’ sustainable online store, The Shark Café. All proceeds support the non-profit.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 30, 2023.