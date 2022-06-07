Travelzoo senior editor Gabe Saglie explains the latest travel restrictions, specifically in Mexico. He also shares ways to save money on vacation and the importance of travel insurance.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on June 7, 2022.
by: Chris Schauble, Megan Telles, Henry DiCarlo, Kristan Kelleher
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris Schauble, Megan Telles, Henry DiCarlo, Kristan Kelleher
Posted:
Updated:
Travelzoo senior editor Gabe Saglie explains the latest travel restrictions, specifically in Mexico. He also shares ways to save money on vacation and the importance of travel insurance.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on June 7, 2022.