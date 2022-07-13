Travel journalists Kinga Philipps and Justin Walter give us a look at the adventurous, less-traveled parts of Brazil.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on July 13, 2022.
by: Chris Schauble, Megan Henderson, Henry DiCarlo, Kristan Kelleher
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris Schauble, Megan Henderson, Henry DiCarlo, Kristan Kelleher
Posted:
Updated:
Travel journalists Kinga Philipps and Justin Walter give us a look at the adventurous, less-traveled parts of Brazil.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on July 13, 2022.