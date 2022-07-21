Travel journalists Kinga Philipps and Justin Walter joined us from Curaçao to show us the perfect combination of relaxation and activities on their favorite Caribbean island.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on July 21, 2022.
by: Chris Schauble, Megan Henderson, Kirk Hawkins
