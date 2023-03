This year, SoCal mountains have seen record breaking snow, which is good news for skiers and snowboarders, but Big Bear has a lot more to offer. Travel journalist Justin Walter shares some other activities, including a chocolate making class and visiting the Alpine Zoo and Big Bear Mountain Brewery.

Walter also shares one of his favorite places to stay while visiting the mountains, Kind Cabineer‘s a-frame cabins.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on March 28, 2023.