The Hawaiian island of Maui is ready to welcome back tourists. It’s been four months since the devastating and deadly wildfire in Lahaina. As the recovery continues, the island is asking travelers to be mindful and responsible.

Travel expert Gabe Saglie toured parts of Maui, including Lahaina and Wailea. He gives us an update on local businesses, incentives to visit and a look around his hotel suite at Fairmont Kea Lani.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Dec. 18, 2023.