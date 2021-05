Skout’s Honor, a local pet supply company focused on safe and natural pet products, is giving back to rescue animals in need in honor of National Rescue Dog Day! For every purchase made today, they are donating a week’s worth of food to a rescue animal in need. They will also donate a week’s worth of food on behalf of anyone who enters their giveaway!

This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on May 20, 202l.