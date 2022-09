Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey is one of the fastest growing spirits in the country. It also honors the world’s first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green.

The great-great-granddaughter of the whiskey brand’s namesake, Victoria Eady Butler, is the current and award-winning master blender. Eady Butler shares the story of her family’s history in the whiskey making business.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 28, 2022.