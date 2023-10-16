A one-time Airbnb tenant has remained on the renter’s property for over a year, refusing to leave or pay. Legal expert and attorney Alison Triessl explains how this happened and why the property owner can’t evict her.

Also, Triessl gives us a closer look at a case involving an accused police impersonator in the City of Industry. The person was arrested after conducting illegal traffic stops while impersonating an officer.

Some people may wonder what they can do if a co-worker consistently has bad hygiene. Triessl shares what you can legally do in that situation.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Oct. 16, 2023.