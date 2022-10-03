As Halloween approaches, experts are issuing a warning to trick or treaters. The DEA says parents should be on the lookout for deadly ‘rainbow fentanyl‘ pills that look like candy.

Legal expert Alison Triessl explains what could happen to homeowners if they give out ‘bad’ candy, like something laced with drugs, or if someone gets hurt on their property.

Triessl also takes a closer look at California law SB 1472, Ryan’s Law, which cracks down on excessive speeders, street racing and side shows.

