Shipping scams are ramping up during the holiday season. Legal expert and criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl explains how to avoid them. She also explains why you should pay with PayPal instead of Zelle, Venmo or gift cards for your holiday purchases.

Plus, Triessl weighs in on a recent lawsuit filed by two women against Apple. The women claim their exes used AirTags to stalk them.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Dec. 12, 2022.