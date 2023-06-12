Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have had several legal battles since filing for divorce. Now, the two are going to court over a French winery they once owned together. Legal expert Alison Triessl breaks down the case.

Triessl also explains the latest in a case involving the primary suspect in Natallee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, Joran van der Sloot. He was extradited to the United States to face extortion charges connected Holloway’s disappearance. Van der Sloot pleaded not guilty.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on June 12, 2023.