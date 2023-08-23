The man and former football player at the center of the film “The Blind Side” is suing his adoptive family, claiming they never actually adopted him and instead tricked him into signing over the rights to his life story in order to make money. Legal expert and attorney Alison Triessl explains what is happening in this case.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are divorcing after 14 months of marriage. Triessl shares what the estranged couple’s prenuptial agreement entails.

Also, customers of the Bank of Ireland were able to withdraw money they did not have thanks to an ATM malfunction. Even though people lined up for hours to get “free money,” it wasn’t really free. Triessl gives some insight.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Aug. 23, 2023.