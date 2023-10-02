A disgruntled group of diners in Singapore called the police after receiving a restaurant bill. They say they were overcharged for crab. Legal expert and attorney Alison Triessl explains the situation and tells us how the restaurant is responding.

An Orange County woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $200,000 through home rental scams in Irvine. Triessl gives her opinion on the case.

After filing for divorce, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going through a custody battle, specifically over where their kids will live. Turner sued Jonas to force him to turn over the passports of their two young daughters. Triessl breaks down the lawsuit, and explains what could happen next.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Oct. 2, 2023.