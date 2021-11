Criminal defense attorney and legal expert Allison Triessl joined us to answer our legal questions on current events.

She dug into the details of the recent deaths at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival and who might be held accountable, whether or not Carole Baskin has a shot of winning in her lawsuit against Nexflix over “Tiger King 2” and an update on L.A. County suing Kanye West’s shoe brand Yeezy for shipping delays.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Nov. 8, 2021.