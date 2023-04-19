Arnold Schwarzenegger filled a pothole in his neighborhood. He says it had been there for months. However, SoCalGas says it was not a pothole; it was actually an active service trench. Legal expert Alison Triessl explains whether or not this could lead to legal troubles for Schwarzenegger.

Triessl also takes a closer look at the Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems settlement.

Finally, actor William H. Macy is being sued by a neighbor, who claims Macy cut down trees on his property. Triessl shares which party she believes would win this lawsuit. She also addresses what to do if you have a tree dispute with a neighbor.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on April 19, 2023.