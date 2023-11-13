Actor Alan Ruck was recently involved in a crash, but he will not be facing any charges. The “Succession” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor was stopped behind another car at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue on Halloween night when his Rivian R1T suddenly lunged forward and hit the car in front of him. Since the crash, there have been theories that it was caused by high-tech features in the truck. Legal expert and attorney Alison Triessl explains.

Also, Triessl gives us a closer look at a lawsuit filed by a woman against Disney Parks and Resorts. She claims she sustained serious injuries from a “painful wedgie” while riding a giant water slide at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon in Orlando, Florida.

Finally, four men in the United Kingdom face charges over the theft of an 18-carat gold toilet from Blenheim Palace, the sprawling English country mansion where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 13, 2023.