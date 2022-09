Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off” is at the center of a copyright lawsuit. Legal expert and criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl takes a closer look.

Also, Adnan Syed, the subject of the popular “Serial” podcast, is asking for a new trial. Syed wants his murder conviction overturned. Triessl explains the case.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on September 19, 2022.