If you’re considering buying gift cards this holiday season, or any time, legal expert and criminal defense Alison Triessl has some tips to avoid getting scammed. Her warning comes after a recent lawsuit filed by San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu against the makers of popular gift card maker, InComm Financial Services, Inc. In the lawsuit, Chiu says the packaging of Vanilla gift cards make them “susceptible to rampant ‘card draining’ and unauthorized transactions.”

Before you finalize plans for any holiday parties, Triessl explains the laws in California surrounding alcohol, and if a party host is liable for what happens after someone leaves their party or home.

Triessl also takes a closer look at recent lawsuit filed by a former Los Angeles area Taco Bell employee. The woman is suing the company and a franchise owner after she claims a Christmas party at the fast-food restaurant descended into a drunken mess that included open sex.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 27, 2023.