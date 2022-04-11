Legal expert and criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl weighed in on homeowners’ rights after an Oak Park resident beat up a suspected burglar he found inside his house.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on April 11, 2022.
by: Chris Schauble, Megan Henderson, Henry DiCarlo, Kristan Kelleher
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris Schauble, Megan Henderson, Henry DiCarlo, Kristan Kelleher
Posted:
Updated:
Legal expert and criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl weighed in on homeowners’ rights after an Oak Park resident beat up a suspected burglar he found inside his house.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on April 11, 2022.