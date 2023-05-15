A manager at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Nashville has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault after he reportedly entered a guest’s room and sucked on his toes. Legal expert Alison Triessl shares her thoughts on the case.

Triessl also takes a closer look at the case of a Utah woman who is accused of killing her husband. The woman recently wrote a children’s book about dealing with grief after her husband’s death. Now, police believe she poisoned her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on May 15, 2023.