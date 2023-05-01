A U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled against a woman who was ticketed for honking her car horn in support of protesters. The judges say honking your horn is not free speech. Legal expert Alison Triessl explains.

Triessl also addresses whether or not the Menendez brothers could get a new trial. The idea comes after a Peacock docuseries, “Menendez and Menudo: Boys Betrayed,” introduces new rape allegations against the brothers’ father.

Plus, can fans sue an artist for canceling a concert? Triessl shares why that type of lawsuit likely wouldn’t get very far in court.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on May 1, 2023.