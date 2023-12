Alison Triessl, criminal defense attorney and legal expert, breaks down three cases making headlines. She weighs in on the copyright lawsuit against Mariah Carey for her hit “All I Want For Christmas is You.” She also addresses a lawsuit surrounding who really owns a Powerball ticket worth $2 billion and an inflatable Santa Claus that was gunned down in Kentucky.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Dec. 11, 2023.