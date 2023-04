Record-setting diver Francisco Ferreras filed a lawsuit against Netflix. He claims the 2022 movie “No Limit” implied that he murdered his wife. Legal expert Alison Triessl explains the lawsuit and what could happen in court.

Triessl also addresses the latest developments in the power struggle between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on April 3, 2023.