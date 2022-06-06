Legal expert and criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl weighed in on local water restrictions and Elvis-themed weddings being told to stop.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on June 6, 2022.
by: Chris Schauble, Megan Henderson, Henry DiCarlo
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris Schauble, Megan Henderson, Henry DiCarlo
Posted:
Updated:
Legal expert and criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl weighed in on local water restrictions and Elvis-themed weddings being told to stop.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on June 6, 2022.