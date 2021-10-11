Jury’s Out: What are the legal ramifications of the TikTok ‘slap a teacher’ challenge?

Legal expert and criminal defense attorney Allison Triessl joined us to answer some of our legal questions concerning current events.

She dove into the legal ramifications of the “slap a teacher” challenge going viral on TikTok.

Plus, recently Chris Brown and Drake were sued for copyright infringement by artist Mr. Cooper, who alleges they stole material for their hit “No Guidance.” Allison dug into the precedent behind this case and what it could mean for the artists.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Oct. 11, 2021.

