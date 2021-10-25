Jury’s Out: Will Alec Baldwin be held liable for the shooting on the set of ‘Rush?’

Criminal defense attorney and legal expert Allison Triessl joined us to answer some of our burning legal questions.

Triessl gave us an update on the Gabby Petito case, including whether or not she thinks Brian Laundrie’s parents could face any criminal charges or liability.

We then dove into the latest on Vanessa Bryant’s ongoing battle with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and deputies who shared unauthorized photos of the Kobe Bryant crash site. L.A. County now wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

We also took a look at the case involving Cher suing Mary Bono for music profits.

Just before we let her go, Chris Schauble asked for her take on the deadly shooting with a prop gun on the set of “Rush.” Will Alec Baldwin be held liable?

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Oct. 25, 2021.

