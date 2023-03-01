Travel journalist, ocean conservationist, explorer and adventurer Kinga Philipps is launching season two of her show ‘Finding Adventure.’

Philipps serves as a mentor and guide, taking locals outside their comfort zones to experience the outdoor adventures right in their own backyards.

Season two of ‘Finding Adventure’ premieres on March 7. New episodes stream weekly on the Very Local app. You can download it on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on March 1, 2023.