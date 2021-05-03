KTLA launches Off the Clock, new streaming show with Megan Henderson, Chris Schauble, Henry DiCarlo

Chris Schauble, Megan Henderson and Henry DiCarlo appear in an episode of Off the Clock. (credit: KTLA)

KTLA is proud to launch Off the Clock, a new streaming show featuring Megan Henderson, Chris Schauble and Henry DiCarlo, available exclusively on KTLA+, the station’s smart TV app.

After anchoring the KTLA 5 Morning News, Chris, Megan and Henry are ready to kick back and relax, giving viewers their take on the latest tech trends, superhero news, healthy headlines and much more. Plus, on this show, they won’t be getting the wrap from producers.

Off the Clock airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV devices. Instructions how to watch can be found here. Recent clips are available in the KTLA+ app and online here.

“This is a chance to step away from the serious news of the day, have some fun and connect with our viewers,” KTLA News Director Pete Saiers said. “We know our viewers expect us to be on more and more platforms, and this is a big part of that.”

Off the Clock highlights the good in the community by talking to local nonprofits and other groups working to make the world a better place, according to producers. The “OTC” crew also features weekly segments such as Money to Burn (consumer news), Jury’s Out (legal questions) and For the Love of Pets (highlighting animal rescues).

“This show is part of the ‘plus’ in KTLA+,” said Janene Drafs, the station’s vice president and general manager. “That’s important to us. We want to make sure our smart TV app is more than just what you see on Channel 5. KTLA has been serving Southern California for generations and here’s one more opportunity to reach our most loyal fans and be there for them on new platforms.”

Off the Clock is produced by Kara Marken and Kristan Kelleher, and directed by Raina Pratto.

KTLA+ is available for free on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. More information is available here.