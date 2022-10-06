October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one local company hopes to give a boost to the bra market and give back to those impacted by breast cancer.

Helena Kaylin, owner and founder of MINDD, created a brand of products with one goal in mind: to offer a bra that provides both comfort and support for those struggling to find the perfect fit.

For the entire month of October, MINDD is donating 100% of their love bracelet proceeds, as well as 20% of all proceeds from the sale of their pink glow bras and undies to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides pre-screening initiative.



This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Oct. 6, 2022.