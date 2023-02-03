February is Black History Month. Off the Clock is celebrating by featuring several local, black-owned small businesses all month.

We start with authors, Kaprisha Island and her son, Hakeem Brown Jr., from Watts. Together they wrote a children’s book called Chingy’s Chain: Superheroes in Sttaw. Sttaw is Watts spelled backwards, and Chingy is Hakeem’s nickname.

The two plan to release another children’s book at the end of 2023. You can follow them on Instagram for more updates.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Feb. 3, 2023.