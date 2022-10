Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ annual Halloween greeting card drive is going on now. Everyone is invited to participate by choosing one of three cards and writing a message.

The cards will be delivered to the kids at CHLA on Halloween along with goody bags to celebrate the season.

This year, Delta Airlines pledged a dollar to the hospital for each card sent by Oct. 29, 2022. The airline committed up to $75,000.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Oct. 24, 2022.