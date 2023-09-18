The annual Malibu Triathlon is gearing up to host some of the world’s top athletes. The event helps raise funds for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Pediatric Cancer Research Program. Since 2007, the Malibu Triathlon has raised over $18 million in donations, with all the money from the event used to support the important, life-saving research happening at CHLA.

The Malibu Triathlon kicks off in Malibu, at Zuma Beach on Saturday, Sept. 30. If you’d like to join a team or take part in the marathon, you can register here.

Remember, you don’t have to be an athlete or participate in the marathon to help support their cause. You can visit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles website to donate directly, support a fundraising team or an individual taking part in the competition.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 18, 2023.