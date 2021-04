On the heels of the super pink moon, a spiritual teacher tells us how a full moon can influence our moods. Todd Savvas, explains how to better connect to the deeper parts of yourself. He also gives us a closer look at how crystals work. Plus, he picks a card for each member of the ‘Off the Clock’ team and gives them a reading.

This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on April 28, 2021.