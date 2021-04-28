A big congratulations to Marveon! He just got accepted to his dream college, Morehouse in Atlanta, Georgia. He worked hard to keep his grads up and was very involved in the community. Marveon was able to make his dreams come true through hard work and the resources at the Watts Empowerment Center.
This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on April 28, 2021.
‘Off the Clock’ team congratulates local teen
