Pair your Cinco de Mayo celebration with a fresh margarita

Brand ambassador for Milagro Tequila, Jamie Salas shares his tips to crafting the perfect margarita to pair with your favorite salsas and traditional Mexican dishes!
This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on May 5, 2021.
by: Kara Marken, Chris Schauble, Henry DiCarlo, Megan HendersonPosted: / Updated:
Brand ambassador for Milagro Tequila, Jamie Salas shares his tips to crafting the perfect margarita to pair with your favorite salsas and traditional Mexican dishes!
This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on May 5, 2021.