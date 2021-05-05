Pair your Cinco de Mayo celebration with a fresh margarita

Off the Clock

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Brand ambassador for Milagro Tequila, Jamie Salas shares his tips to crafting the perfect margarita to pair with your favorite salsas and traditional Mexican dishes!

This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on May 5, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More OTC Video

Pair your Cinco de Mayo celebration with a fresh margarita

Travel Tuesday: exploring the great outdoors in Miamiland

Jury's out: Legal expert Alison Triessl talks free speech and social media

KTLA's Off the Clock now available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV

A tearful reunion as a father and daughter meet again

Learn how to make a mint julep

Local apparel brand honors veterans

Grass-fed: is your lawn dangerous for your dog? Our resident vet, Dr. Greek, weighs in

Megan, Chris and Henry learn how a full moon can influence moods

'Off the Clock' team congratulates local teen

Tips for a Santa Barbara getaway

'Tee Time' takes us to Yorba Linda Country Club's golf course

Dishin' with the diva: Kay Sedia talks Tupperware and more

Tips for traveling to Tahiti

Jury's Out: Does J.Lo have to return the ring? Legal expert weighs in

A local woman is reunited with her birth family

You got pickled! Popular pickle shop tests passersby on trivia knowledge

Ask a vet: Dr. Greek answers seasonal pet care questions

A wellness brand's new elixir uses rare olives

Hostess unveils a warm weather Twinkie

More Off the Clock

Most Popular

Latest News

More News