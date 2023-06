The OC Pride celebration takes place this Saturday (June 24, 2023) in downtown Santa Ana. Bobby Newberry grew up in Orange County. Now, he is this year’s headliner and Celebrity Grand Marshal. He gives us a preview of his performance, and tells us why this is such a special event for him.

Newberry is also celebrating the release of his new album, and preparing for tour.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on June 23, 2023.