Michael and Joanna Irwin are on a mission to help create a cancer-free future for children. It’s all in honor their first-born son Will, who passed away from an unknown cancer at just 8 months old. Together with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF), they are helping to raise awareness and money to fund research and treatments that are meant for small children, so that one day there is a cure for all childhood cancers.

Through PCRF, the Irwin’s created the Will Irwin Fund which advocates and funds pediatric cancer research. Each year, they honor a child who is currently going through or has completed treatment as one of as one of “Will’s Warriors.” They are chosen due to their immeasurable strength and determined spirit in spite of the challenges before them, much like Will. In addition, the Fund also supports top researchers and institutions.

The PCRF’s mission is to make it possible for all children facing childhood cancer to beat their disease and realize their full potential. The goal is to discover potential cures and give rise to less toxic regimens that have fewer side effects. PCRF is a leader in helping to find treatments that right now currently don’t exist.

If you’re interested in getting involved, PCRF will host it’s 25th Annual Reaching for the Cure run/walk on Sunday, March 26, 2023. You can attend as a spectator, volunteer, join a team or donate: click HERE to get involved.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on March 7, 2023.