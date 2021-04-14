Red Vines or Twizzlers? Megan, Chris and Henry weigh in

Off the Clock

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

With National Licorice Day happening this week, Megan, Chris and Henry sample a variety of licorice and weigh in on the classic candy debate: Red Vines or Twizzlers? This clip aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on April 13, 2021.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News