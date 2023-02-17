In celebration of Black History Month, Off the Clock is featuring local, black-owned businesses.

Zac Coughlin owns Los Angeles-based online dessert company Zac’s Sweet Shop. Coughlin has always loved sweets. He knew from a young age that desserts would be in his future. He created his business while getting his degree from USC, and started shipping nationwide in 2019.

You can order desserts online, and be sure to follow along on Instagram for more updates.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Feb. 17, 2023.