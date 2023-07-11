Santa is wrapping up his vacation in Hawaii, but before he goes back to the North Pole, he’s stopping by Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. It’s part of CHLA’s annual Christmas in July tradition.

CHLA needs some extra help this year preparing for Santa’s visit. The biggest need right now is for the baby age group. The toy they need the most are rattles.

CHLA set up a gift registry to make it easy for anyone who would like to help. Purchasing through this registry will allow the items to be shipped directly to CHLA. You can visit it by clicking here.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on July 11, 2023.