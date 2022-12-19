Kick-start the new year with intentions instead of resolutions. Spiritual teacher Todd Savvas explains how to do it.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Dec. 19, 2022.
by: Kristan Kelleher, Megan Henderson, Chris Schauble, Henry DiCarlo
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kristan Kelleher, Megan Henderson, Chris Schauble, Henry DiCarlo
Posted:
Updated:
Kick-start the new year with intentions instead of resolutions. Spiritual teacher Todd Savvas explains how to do it.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Dec. 19, 2022.