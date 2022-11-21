Skout’s Honor Pet Supply Company’s holiday campaign “Rescued for the Holidays” is encouraging pet parents to submit their stories and photos. The company will choose three winners. They will receive a prize package of one-year’s worth of pet essentials. For every contest entry, Skout’s Honor will donate a week’s worth of meals to rescue animals in need.

Skout’s Honor is based in Southern California. The company’s Paw Pledge Program has helped dozens of rescue dogs and shelters in Los Angeles County, and hundreds more nationwide.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 21, 2022.