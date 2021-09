Can snake venom help treat COVID-19? Dr. James Simmons, a hospitalist nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” shares the surprising results the venom has on the virus, plus what it’s been used to treat in the past.

Also, is too much sleep a real thing? Dr. Simmons explains the health risks of too much or too little shut-eye, and exactly how many hours is considered the sweet spot.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 9, 2021.