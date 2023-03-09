Michaela Guzy, sustainable travel and human connection expert, has traveled to 114 countries. In her opinion, Lake Tahoe is a great escape for a year-round carless vacation, which makes it perfect for sustainable travel.

Guzy is the host and creator of travel show “Oh the People You Meet.” This week’s show highlights the natural beauty, outdoor activities, food and nightlife of South Lake Tahoe. Guzy also explores some of the local restaurants and resorts. Plus, she interviews Olympic gold medalists and hopefuls.

