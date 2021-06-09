Taking care of aging parents

In a school district with about 28,000 seniors, Los Angeles Unified School District students Yahir Flores and Danny Gomez represent two of only about 12 of those who will be graduating without missing a single day of school since kindergarten.

Flores is the son of Mexican immigrants who had to stop school by the 6th grade to work. They came to the U.S. for a better life and to them, this moment is the American dream.