GuideGeek is an AI chatbot and useful tool for travelers. Rich DeMuro shows us how it can help find flights, hotels and rental cars. The chatbot can also help you with things like currency exchange and visa requirements.

Rich also shows us a new way to research and report scams. The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker website allows you to report scams that you’ve encountered. The BBB uses that information to warn others about potential scams.

Finally, Apple users can now use Final Cut Pro on their iPad. Rich shows us some of the new features of the app.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on May 31, 2023.