Google’s new Pixel smartphone has a new feature that will make it easier to get a perfect picture. Rich DeMuro explains how the AI editing feature works. He also gives his review of the new Pixel smartwatch.

Plus, if you need an idea for a Halloween costume, Rich has a suggestion. He shows off the Go-Glow light-up costumes.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Oct. 18, 2023.