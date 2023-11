Chuck E. Cheese announced it will be removing its iconic animatronic bands from all locations, except for one. Rich DeMuro has a preview of Munch’s Make Believe Band’s new permanent residency in Northridge.

He also shares how to take advantage of Apple’s free Satellite SOS feature, along with how Android users can use their own phone’s emergency services.

Plus, Amazon Fresh is making upgrades to its smart shopping carts.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 15, 2023.